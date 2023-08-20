Captain Olga Carmona scored the only goal of the match as Spain defeated England 1-0 in the final on Sunday to win their first FIFA Women's World Cup title. In front of a packed crowd of nearly 76,000 at Stadium Australia in Sydney, La Roja dominated the proceedings, and also had a penalty saved. It was a night of redemption for Spain coach Jorge Vilda, especially after 15 players refused to play under him last year. Despite the protest, the Spainish Football Federation (RFEF) backed Vilda, who has now become the first coach to lead the women's team to a World Cup title.

However, a video of Spanish players seemingly ignoring Vilda has now gone viral on social media. In the video, no player from the Spanish team hugged or went on to greet him after the final whistle.

In fact, Vilda was booed by a large section of the crown when he climbed the stage to grab his winner's medal.

However, another video emerged later where some players were seen lifting him in the air to celebrate their success.

Notably, Vilda had only recalled three of the 15 players who refused to play under him.

"It's difficult to describe, immense joy, I'm so proud of this team. I'm so happy for everyone watching us right now, we've made them happy too. We're champions of the world," Vilda said after the match.

Aitana Bonmati, who was named 'Player of the Tournament' was one of the 15 players who had formally filed a complain against Vilda last year.

