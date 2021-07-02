UEFA EURO 2020, Switzerland vs Spain: When And Where To Watch, Live Telecast, Live Streaming
UEFA Euro 2020: Spain's men's football team, led by captain Sergio Busquets, is expected to face a resilient Swiss side in the first quarter-final match today.
Highlights
-
Spain will face Switzerland in the first Euro 2020 quarter-final match
-
Spain won a thriller against Croatia in their Round of 16 clash
-
Switzerland shocked France in the penalty shoot-out in the last 16 game
In the first quarter-final match today, an upbeat Switzerland side will take on an inspired Spainish team in what promises to be a thriller. Switzerland shocked world champions France in the Round of 16 tie in Euro 2020, edging past them in a nail-biting penalty shoot-out. Spain, on the other hand, took the game deep into extra time to script a well-deserved 5-3 victory over Croatia in their last knock-out match. After facing early criticism in the tournament, Sergio Busquets-led Spain put on a convincing display of both attack and defence to put five goals past their oppositions in back-to-back games. But in Switzerland, Spain can surely expect gritty denfence and counter-attacking play.
Where will the Switzerland vs Spain Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match be played?
The Switzerland vs Spain Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will be played at the Krestovsky Stadium in Russia.
When will the Switzerland vs Spain Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match be played?
The Switzerland vs Spain Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will be played on Friday, July 2.
What time will the Switzerland vs Spain Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match begin?
The Switzerland vs Spain Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will begin at 09:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Switzerland vs Spain Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match?
The Switzerland vs Spain Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch live streaming of the Switzerland vs Spain Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match?
The Switzerland vs Spain Quarter-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will be live streamed on Sony Liv.
