Euro 2020: Spain Edge Croatia In Extra Time Thriller To Reach Quarter-Finals
Euro 2020: Spain beat Croatia 5-3 after extra time in their Round of 16 match to reach the quarter-finals.
Alvaro Morata gave Spain the lead in extra time, before Mikel Oyarzabal gave them a two-goal cushion.© AFP
Spain claimed a remarkable 5-3 victory over Croatia after extra time in Copenhagen on Monday to set up a Euro 2020 quarter-final against either France or Switzerland. Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runners-up, fought back from 3-1 down in the 85th minute to force an additional half an hour in the last-16 tie. But the much-maligned Alvaro Morata slammed home to put Spain back in front in the 100th minute, before Mikel Oyarzabal made it the highest-scoring European Championship match since the first game of the inaugural edition in 1960.
More to follow...
