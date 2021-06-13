Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was hospitalised on Saturday after he collapsed on the field during a Euro 2020 Group B match against Finland. Eriksen was taken off the field on a stretcher after he received CPR at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Eriksen's Inter Milan teammate and Belgium international Romelu Lukaku, who scored a brace against Russia, dedicated his first goal to the Danish midfielder as he went close to a pitchside camera after scoring the opening goal of the contest and said ""Chris, Chris, stay strong -- I love you."

Watch the video here:

Earlier, the Denmark vs Finland match was suspended for a brief period due to the "medical emergency". Fans, who were stunned when Eriksen collapsed on the pitch, started chanting his name after the midfielder was taken to a hospital.

After consulting with both teams, the officials decided to resume the contest as news came in that Eriksen was awake and under medical observation.

The result did not go in favour of the Danish side as Joel Pohjanpalo managed to guide his header past Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel who failed to collect the ball and it rolled into the net through his hands.

Pohjanpalo's 59th-minute goal was in danger of being cancelled out as Denmark were awarded a penalty in the 74th minute.

Promoted

However, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg failed to score and Finland's defence saw off the attack from Denmark to secure a crucial win to begin their Euro 2020 campaign on a positive note.

In the other Group B match, apart from Lukaku, Thomas Meunier also found the back of the net as Belgium secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Russia to go top of their group.