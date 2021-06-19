UEFA Euro 2020, Portugal vs Germany: When And Where To Watch, Live Telecast, Live Streaming
UEFA Euro 2020: Portugal face Germany in their upcoming Group F encounter, at the Allianz Arena, Munich.
Highlights
-
Portugal face Germany at the Allianz Arena
-
Germany lost their first match of UEFA Euro 2020
-
Portugal have already won a game in UEFA Euro 2020
Defending champions Portugal face Germany in their upcoming Group F UEFA Euro 2020 fixture, at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday. Captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal will be hoping to register a win and keep their qualification hopes on track, after having won their tournament opener. Meanwhile, Germany had a poor start, losing to France in their opening game. The Germans will be aiming to stage a turnaround and gain some momentum in their attempt to qualify for the knockout stages.
Where will the Portugal vs Germany Group F UEFA Euro 2020 match be played?
The Portugal vs Germany Group F UEFA Euro 2020 match will be played at the Allianz Arena, Munich.
When will the Portugal vs Germany Group F UEFA Euro 2020 match be played?
The Portugal vs Germany Group F UEFA Euro 2020 match will be played on Saturday, June 19.
What time will the Portugal vs Germany Group F UEFA Euro 2020 match begin?
The Portugal vs Germany Group F UEFA Euro 2020 match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Portugal vs Germany Group F UEFA Euro 2020 match?
The Portugal vs Germany Group F UEFA Euro 2020 match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch live streaming of the Portugal vs Germany Group F UEFA Euro 2020 match?
The Portugal vs Germany Group F UEFA Euro 2020 match will be live streamed on Sony Liv.
(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)