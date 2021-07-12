The thrilling Euro 2020 final between Italy and England even had cricket fraternity at the edge of their seats with the match going into a penalty shootout. Cricketers around the world reacted to the thrilling finale which went Italy's way after Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed from the spot. Players such as Sachin Tendulkar, Kevin Pietersen, Jofra Archer, Ravichandran Ashwin, and women's cricketer Tammy Beaumont took to Twitter and congratulated both teams for putting up a fine show.

Tendulkar congratulated the Italian side and wrote, "Congratulations to @azzurri Flag of Italy on the hard-fought victory to become the #EURO2020 Champions! Trophy And well done @England for reaching the finals & keeping the game alive until the very end. What a sport packed and refreshing weekend this has been!."

Congratulations to @azzurri on the hard fought victory to become the #EURO2020 Champions!

And well done @England for reaching the finals & keeping the game alive until the very end.



What a sport packed and refreshing weekend this has been! pic.twitter.com/41NnKNvJpy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2021

Pietersen and Ashwin had some comforting words for the English football team.

It'll come home at The World Cup! We love this England team.

Chins up! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) July 11, 2021

Sport can be cruel. Well played #eng and congrats to #ita — Mask up and take your vaccine(@ashwinravi99) July 11, 2021

England pacer Jofra Archer was heartbroken by the loss.

Heart breaking .. — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 11, 2021

England Women star Beaumont wrote, "Congrats Italy. So proud of our @England boys! Such a good tournament for us! You can all hold your heads up high. Let's all get behind them now! #EURO2020."

Congrats Italy.

So proud of our @England boys! Such a good tournament for us! You can all hold your heads up high. Let's all get behind them now! #EURO2020 #eng — Tammy Beaumont (@Tammy_Beaumont) July 11, 2021

Extremely proud to be English supporting this team @England https://t.co/WKtIRjVXKR — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) July 12, 2021

The picture speaks a thousand words. Football can be so cruel. I hope that Rashford, Sancho and Saka don't suffer racial abuse.#Euro2020Final #EnglandvsItaly pic.twitter.com/hKmHyRaO0p — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 12, 2021

England started brilliantly as full-back Luke Shaw put them ahead in the second minute of the game. However, the gritty Italians came back in the second half through defender Leonardo Bonucci's 67th minute equaliser.

Both teams failed to score any more goals as the game went into extra time and then into penalties, where Italy edged out England 3-2.