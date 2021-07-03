Denmark held off a second-half rally from the Czech Republic to win 2-1 in Baku on Saturday and set up a Euro 2020 semi-final against either England or Ukraine. First-half goals from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg put the Danes in control and they closed out a memorable victory despite Patrik Schick's fifth goal of the competition. It is the first time Denmark have made a major tournament semi-final since their shock triumph at Euro 1992.

