Euro 2020: Denmark Beat Czech Republic 2-1 To Qualify For Semi-Final
Denmark sealed a place in the semi-final of Euro 2020 after a 2-1 win over Czech Republic at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Saturday.
Denmark qualified for Euro 2020 semi-final on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Czech Republic.© AFP
Denmark held off a second-half rally from the Czech Republic to win 2-1 in Baku on Saturday and set up a Euro 2020 semi-final against either England or Ukraine. First-half goals from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg put the Danes in control and they closed out a memorable victory despite Patrik Schick's fifth goal of the competition. It is the first time Denmark have made a major tournament semi-final since their shock triumph at Euro 1992.
More to follow...
