Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his second debut as a Manchester United player when the Old Trafford club hosts Newcastle United in a Premier League clash on Saturday. The Portuguese star, who played for United from 2003 to 2009 in a trophy-laden stint, returned to the club in a summer move from Juventus last month. He had to wait for his debut appearance as the season headed into an international break, during which time Ronaldo scored a late brace against Ireland to break the record for most international goals.

Ronaldo's return to United has the club's fans excited and the buildup to the game has seen many supporters swarm Old Trafford wearing the iconic number 7 jersey.

Ronaldo fever outside Old Trafford. pic.twitter.com/7eGxSIdo6f — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) September 11, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo No.7 shirts have taken over Old Trafford #MUFC pic.twitter.com/pt1fQz9g33 — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) September 11, 2021

Videos of fans singing "Viva Ronaldo" chants at pubs in Manchester were also being shared on Twitter ahead of the game on Saturday.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had told reporters in his pre-match press conference on Friday that Ronaldo would be involved "at some point" during the game.

"He's been having a good pre-season with Juventus, he's played for the national team, he's had a good week with us here," Solskjaer said.

"He will definitely be on the pitch at some point, that's for sure."

Solskjaer, who played alongside Ronaldo under Alex Ferguson during the Portuguese's first spell at the club, added: "Of course we've followed his career from afar since he left here and I think everyone's very happy to have him back.

"He can speak for himself but he seems like he's happy to be back as well.

"The mood's been very good, he's worked well and we're looking forward to Saturday, of course."

