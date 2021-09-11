Cristiano Ronaldo is set to receive a hero's welcome at Old Trafford on Saturday when he makes his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle on his return to the Premier League. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who left United to join Real Madrid in 2009, returned to the club in a surprise transfer from Juventus just before the transfer deadline. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the 36-year-old forward would feature "at some point" in the 1400 GMT kickoff.

Since joining United Ronaldo broke the all-time international goalscoring record with his 110th goal for Portugal in a World Cup qualifier win against the Republic of Ireland.

Having being suspended for the subsequent game against Azerbaijan for removing his shirt in celebration, he jetted to England and has been training with his new team-mates for the past few days.

It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo will start the match or come off the bench.

"He's been having a good pre-season with Juventus, he's played for the national team, he's had a good week with us here," Solskjaer said.

"He will definitely be on the pitch at some point, that's for sure."