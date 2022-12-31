Tottenham will be going up against Aston Villa in their upcoming Premier League match, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Currently, Tottenham are in the fourth place on the points table with 30 points while Aston Villa are at the 12th spot. So far, the hosts have won 9 matches out of 16 while Aston Villa have won only 5. Aston Villa will be coming to this clash after facing a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool. On the other hand, Tottenham held Brentford FC in a 2-2 draw.

When will the Tottenham vs Aston Villa, Premier League match be played?

The Tottenham vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, January 1.

Where will the Tottenham vs Aston Villa, Premier League match be played?

The Tottenham vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

What time will the Tottenham vs Aston Villa, Premier League match start?

The Tottenham vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will start at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tottenham vs Aston Villa, Premier League match?

The Tottenham vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Tottenham vs Aston Villa, Premier League match?

The Tottenham vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

