Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE Telecast Premier League: London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal head into the derby with the exact same record in the Premier League: 10 games, five wins, three draws and two losses. With Liverpool and Manchester City streaking clear at the top of the table, a victory is vital for both Chelsea and Arsenal to stay within touching distance of the top. Chelsea enter the game after a tough run of fixtures, where they defeated Newcastle United, drew with Manchester United, but lost to Liverpool. On the other hand, Arsenal have not won a Premier League match in over a month.

Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming Premier League 2024-25 football, Check Where and How to Watch LIVE Telecast

When will the Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League football match take place?

Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League football match will take place on Sunday, November 10 (IST).

Where will the Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League football match be held?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League football match will be held at Stamford Bridge, London.

What time will the Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League football match start?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League football match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League football match?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League football match will be televised on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League football match?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League football match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Advertisement

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)