Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE Updates Premier League: Chelsea and Arsenal face off in a must-win London derby if they are to keep themselves alive in the Premier League 2024-25 title race. Arsenal welcome back Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice from injury and suspension respectively. Table-toppers Liverpool are 10 points ahead of both teams, while Manchester City are five points in front. With both sides having the same record, a win is paramount to keep themselves in the reckoning for top spot. Chelsea have four points from their previous three league games, against Manchester United, Newcastle United and Liverpool. On the other hand, Arsenal are winless in the Premier League since October 5, more than a month ago. (MATCH CENTER)

Here are the LIVE Updates of Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2024-25 Football, straight from Stamford Bridge, West London:

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle November 10 2024 21:40 (IST) Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE: No Reece James Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has gone with Malo Gusto at right-back, choosing to bench club captain Reece James. Moises Caicedo has been given the armband. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has gone with Malo Gusto at right-back, choosing to bench club captain Reece James. Moises Caicedo has been given the armband. Copy Link

November 10 2024 21:35 (IST) Premier League LIVE: Can Arsenal break win drought? Sounds incredible for a team as good as Arsenal, but the Gunners have not won a Premier League game since their 3-1 win over Southampton on October 5! That's more than a month ago. Sounds incredible for a team as good as Arsenal, but the Gunners have not won a Premier League game since their 3-1 win over Southampton on October 5! That's more than a month ago. Copy Link

November 10 2024 21:34 (IST) Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE: Nearing kick-off We are less than half an hour away from kick off. Chelsea have maintained good form despite the change of manager, and they have an Arsenal side who are there for the taking. We are less than half an hour away from kick off. Chelsea have maintained good form despite the change of manager, and they have an Arsenal side who are there for the taking. Copy Link

November 10 2024 21:27 (IST) Chelsea vs Arsenal: How the table looks Here's how the Premier League table looks right now: Here's how the Premier League table looks right now: Copy Link

November 10 2024 21:23 (IST) Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE: Chelsea's XI Mykhailo Mudryk on the bench, as Pedro Neto starts on the left flank In the blue corner... #CFC | #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/wiK1706Jpd — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 10, 2024 Mykhailo Mudryk on the bench, as Pedro Neto starts on the left flank Copy Link

November 10 2024 21:18 (IST) Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE: Martin Odegaard is back! Great news for Arsenal fans. Martin Odegaard AND Declan Rice return!



Two changes from last time out - Odegaard and Rice return from injury.



Time to get back to winning ways, Gunners — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 10, 2024 Great news for Arsenal fans. Martin Odegaard AND Declan Rice return! Copy Link

November 10 2024 21:17 (IST) Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE: Huge game This is a massive game in the context of the Premier League title race. Arsenal and Chelsea are both on 18 points, with identical records, but they're 10 points behind table toppers Liverpool as it stands. A win for either side is crucial to keep them withing touching distance of the title. This is a massive game in the context of the Premier League title race. Arsenal and Chelsea are both on 18 points, with identical records, but they're 10 points behind table toppers Liverpool as it stands. A win for either side is crucial to keep them withing touching distance of the title. Copy Link

November 10 2024 21:16 (IST) Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE: Hello and welcome! Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Premier League London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal, right here on NDTV Sports. Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Premier League London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal, right here on NDTV Sports. Copy Link