Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2024-25: Martin Odegaard Back, Arsenal Aim To End Massive Win Drought
Chelsea vs Arsenal Football LIVE Score, Premier League 2024-25: Both sides enter the game with the exact same record in the Premier League.
Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE Updates Premier League: Chelsea and Arsenal face off in a must-win London derby if they are to keep themselves alive in the Premier League 2024-25 title race. Arsenal welcome back Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice from injury and suspension respectively. Table-toppers Liverpool are 10 points ahead of both teams, while Manchester City are five points in front. With both sides having the same record, a win is paramount to keep themselves in the reckoning for top spot. Chelsea have four points from their previous three league games, against Manchester United, Newcastle United and Liverpool. On the other hand, Arsenal are winless in the Premier League since October 5, more than a month ago. (MATCH CENTER)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2024-25 Football, straight from Stamford Bridge, West London:
- 21:23 (IST)Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE: Chelsea's XIMykhailo Mudryk on the bench, as Pedro Neto starts on the left flank
- 21:18 (IST)Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE: Martin Odegaard is back!Great news for Arsenal fans. Martin Odegaard AND Declan Rice return!
Two changes from last time out - Odegaard and Rice return from injury.
Time to get back to winning ways, Gunners
- 21:17 (IST)Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE: Huge gameThis is a massive game in the context of the Premier League title race. Arsenal and Chelsea are both on 18 points, with identical records, but they're 10 points behind table toppers Liverpool as it stands. A win for either side is crucial to keep them withing touching distance of the title.