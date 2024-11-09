Wolves ended a wait since April for a Premier League win by beating fellow strugglers Southampton 2-0 on Saturday. Wolves boss Gary O'Neil was under huge pressure to deliver after a 13-game winless run in the top-flight and got the perfect start when Pablo Sarabia swept home Matheus Cunha's pass for the club's fastest ever Premier League goal.

Cunha smashed home a stunning second goal himself early in the second period to give Wolves a vital three points which sees Southampton replace them at the bottom of the table.

Fulham moved into the top six by inflicting more misery on Crystal Palace with a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park.

Emile Smith-Rowe pounced on an error from Maxence Lacroix to open the scoring in first-half stoppage time.

The Eagles' hopes of a fightback were hit when Daichi Kamada saw red for a wild lunge on Kenny Tete.

Harry Wilson came off the bench to score twice in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win over Brentford on Monday and the Welsh international was an impact substitute again to wrap up the victory seven minutes from time.

Yoane Wissa scored twice as Brentford twice came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-2.

Advertisement

Twice the in-form Cherries led through Evanilson and Justin Kluivert.

But the Bees have taken 16 points from a possible 18 at home this season.

Brentford quickly levelled on both occasions through Wissa and Mikkel Damsgaard.

Wissa then completed the comeback with his seventh goal in eight league appearances this season.

Advertisement

Brentford edge ahead of Bournemouth into the top half of the table.

West Ham and Everton did little to quell the discontent among both fanbases in a 0-0 draw.

There were loud boos at full-time at the London Stadium from the West Ham support, but a point does edge Everton four clear of the bottom three.

History could be made at the Amex later should an injury-hit City lose once more.

Never in his 16 seasons as a manager has Pep Guardiola been defeated in four consecutive games.