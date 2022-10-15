Tottenham Hotspur will host Everton in the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season on Saturday. Spurs currently have 20 points and they are four points away from table-toppers Arsenal. Everton will be looking to bounce back from a 1-2 defeat against Manchester United. Tottenham are on a three-game unbeaten run in all competitions. The last time Everton faced Tottenham, the latter had registered a thumping 5-0 win.

When will Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League match be played?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, October 15.

Where will Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League match be played?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League match begin?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League match will begin at 10 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League match?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Evertonl, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League match be available for streaming?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.