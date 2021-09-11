A swarm of Manchester United fans cued up outside the Old Trafford stadium, hours before their Premier League fixture against Newcastle in order to celebrate the homecoming and possible second debut for Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Hundreds of fans were seen singing "Viva Ronaldo" as the roads leading to the stadium reflected a sea of red with number 7 at their back. Singing, chanting, and getting photographed in their favourtie hero's jersey depicted the jovial mood of the club's fans.

Fans were seen in groups chanting Ronaldo's name with the celebrations extending to all age groups.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's recent statement signalled that Roanldo would feature in the game against Newcastle.

A Day To Remember

It's All Set For Historical Moment#ManchesterUnited #RonaldoIsComingHome #RonaldoReturns pic.twitter.com/IriUEXF1QT — H A M Z A (@Hamza__khan28) September 11, 2021

This is Ronaldo's second stint with Manchester United after he left the club in 2009 for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner won three Premier League titles and one Champions League during his last stint with the club.

He later went on to win four more Champions League titles with Madrid before joining Juventus in 2018.

On 27 August, Man United announced that they had reached an agreement to sign Ronaldo from Juventus.

Ronaldo is in prime form as he recently became the top international goalscorer in men's football, scoring twice in Portugal's win vs Republic of Ireland 2-1.