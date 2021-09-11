Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his second Manchester United debut, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side face Newcastle United at Old Trafford, in the Premier League on Saturday. The Portugal captain returned to his former club in a surprise move from Juventus just before the transfer deadline. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner left United for Real Madrid in 2009 after winning a Champions League title and three Premier League winner's medals. He also scored 118 goals in 292 games. Ahead of the match, United manager Solskjaer confirmed that the star attacker would feature "at some point" in the match. The Portuguese superstar also recently broke the all-time international goalscoring record with his 110th goal for Portugal in a World Cup qualifier against Republic of Ireland. His debut will also give United plenty of hope, considering they haven't won a league title since 2013 and their last Champions League trophy was won in 2008, when Ronaldo scored in the final against Chelsea. Steve Bruce, who is also a former United player, will be hoping to register a win against his former club, with Newcastle currently 17th in the league table. United are third in the standings with seven points from three games.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Live Premier League Updates From Old Trafford