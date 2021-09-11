Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League Live Updates: Fans Flock To Old Trafford For Cristiano Ronaldo's Second Man United Debut
Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Live Premier League Score: With Cristiano Ronaldo set to make his second Premier League debut, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be aiming to seal a win at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his second Manchester United debut, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side face Newcastle United at Old Trafford, in the Premier League on Saturday. The Portugal captain returned to his former club in a surprise move from Juventus just before the transfer deadline. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner left United for Real Madrid in 2009 after winning a Champions League title and three Premier League winner's medals. He also scored 118 goals in 292 games. Ahead of the match, United manager Solskjaer confirmed that the star attacker would feature "at some point" in the match. The Portuguese superstar also recently broke the all-time international goalscoring record with his 110th goal for Portugal in a World Cup qualifier against Republic of Ireland. His debut will also give United plenty of hope, considering they haven't won a league title since 2013 and their last Champions League trophy was won in 2008, when Ronaldo scored in the final against Chelsea. Steve Bruce, who is also a former United player, will be hoping to register a win against his former club, with Newcastle currently 17th in the league table. United are third in the standings with seven points from three games.
Manchester United vs Newcastle United Live Premier League Updates From Old Trafford
- 18:34 (IST)Cristiano Ronaldo is starting!!!!Okay, folks! Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named Cristiano Ronaldo in his playing XI, along the likes of Harry Maguire and David de Gea. Here is United's starting XI:
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 11, 2021
The news we've all been waiting for... #MUFC | #MUNNEW
- 18:29 (IST)Fans go bonkers with many wearing Cristiano Ronaldo jerseys!Fans have flocked into Old Trafford in plenty, and many have worn Cristiano Ronaldo jerseys. The legend's return has turned the city into festive mode, and everyone seems to be enjoying!
What an occasion #MUFC | #MUNNEW pic.twitter.com/CoV2afwuNN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 11, 2021
- 18:27 (IST)Cristiano Ronaldo reaches Old Trafford!Cristiano Ronaldo has reached Old Trafford with the rest of his teammates. Fans can be seen behind the team bus, in a state of frenzy. The Portugal captain will be hoping to make his second Man United debut on a good note! Here is a video of him entering Old Trafford:
September 11, 2021
- 18:18 (IST)Hello and good evening everyone!Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford. Frenzied fans have flocked to the stadium for Cristiano Ronaldo's second Man United debut, and the Portugal captain will be hoping to put in a top performance. Stay tuned for some exciting football!