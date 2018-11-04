After scoring the winner against Cardiff City on Saturday, Leicester City midfielder Demarai Gray paid an emotional tribute to his late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash in the car parking lot of the King Power Stadium barely a week ago. But the on-field tribute was followed by Gray being booked by English referee Lee Probert. The incident took place in the 55th minute when a superb cross from Ben Chilwell helped Gray score a goal, which he dedicated to Srivaddhanaprabha by lifting his shirt to reveal a heartfelt message, "For Vichai". It earned Gray a booking from referee.

The Leicester players huddled together in celebration at full-time, with many of them due to fly to Thailand to join Vichai's funeral immediately after the game.

The video soon made rounds on the Internet with the Foxes fans all over the world slamming Lee Probert for his insensitive decision.

Thai billionaire Vichai was among five people killed when his helicopter crashed outside Leicester's King Power Stadium following last Saturday's match against West Ham.

The horrific accident triggered a week of mourning in Leicester and around the world of football.

Leicester City, currently 10th in the Premier League table with five wins, identical number of losses and one draw will next face Burnely at home.