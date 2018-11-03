 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
English Premier League

Kasper Schmeichel's Daring Act After Leicester Helicopter Crash Deserves Accolades

Updated: 03 November 2018 11:35 IST

Kasper Schmeichel has made 303 appearances for Leicester since being signed by Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in 2011.

Kasper Schmeichel
Under Srivaddhanaprabha's ownership, Leicester won the 2015/16 Premier League title. © Twitter

Claude Puel admits his Leicester players are struggling to come to terms with the most traumatic week in the club's history following the tragic death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. However, according to a latest report in the www.dailymail.co.uk, Puel confirmed the courageous act which Kasper Schmeichel attempted during the fatal helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium on Saturday night. Soon after the helicopter carrying Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people began its ascent, it spiralled out of control and ended up bursting into flames in Car Park E, located nearby the ground.

It is being reported that Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel ran towards the wreckage to help those inside, but was stopped by police for his own safety.

Later, Schmeichel, who has made 303 appearances for Leicester since being signed by Srivaddhanaprabha in 2011, penned an emotional tribute on Twitter.

Under Srivaddhanaprabha's ownership, Leicester secured promotion to the top-flight in 2014 and, against odds of 5,000-1, won the 2015/16 Premier League title.

Leicester's midweek League Cup tie against Southampton was postponed but the Premier League match away to Cardiff on Saturday will go ahead as planned.

Puel's team, currently 12th in the Premier League, are without a victory in their last three games.

After the Cardiff game, coach Claude Puel will lead many of his squad to Thailand for Vichai's funeral, which starts on Saturday in Bangkok and will last around a week.

"It's been the hardest week of everyone's lives. It'll be massively important we attend," Jamie Vardy said of the funeral plan.

"We are a close-knit group and one big family and one of the main reasons for that is Vichai so it's massively important."

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics : Leicester City Kasper Schmeichel English Premier League Football
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Leicester's midweek League Cup tie against Southampton was postponed
  • Claude Puel will lead many of his squad to Thailand for Vichai's funeral
  • Puel's team are without a victory in their last three games
Related Articles
Jamie Vardy Urges Leicester City To "Do Vichai Proud" After Helicopter Tragedy
Jamie Vardy Urges Leicester City To "Do Vichai Proud" After Helicopter Tragedy
Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha
Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's Son Vows To Continue Thai Billionaire's 'Big Mission'
Delight To Despair: Thais Stunned By Death Of Billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha
Delight To Despair: Thais Stunned By Death Of Billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha
Late Leicester City Boss Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha
Late Leicester City Boss Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's Family Visits Helicopter Crash Site
All You Need To Know About Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Leicester City Boss Who Died In A Helicopter Crash
All You Need To Know About Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Leicester City Boss Who Died In A Helicopter Crash
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.