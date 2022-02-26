Manchester United will be hoping to capture all three points against Watford at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Saturday. United are currently placed fourth in the points table with 46 points while Watford are struggling in the relegation zone with 18 points from 25 games. United are yet to lose a home leaguegame against Watford, having won 11 and drawn two matches earlier. Watford on the other hand, will be managed by Roy Hodgson in this game.

Where will the Manchester United vs Watford Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Watford Premier League match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

When will the Manchester United vs Watford Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Watford Premier League match will be played on Saturday, February 26.

What time will the Manchester United vs Watford Premier League match begin?

The Manchester United vs Watford Premier League match will begin at 08:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Watford Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Watford Premier League match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Manchester United vs Watford Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Watford Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)