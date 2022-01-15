Premier League leaders and defending champions Manchester City face a tough challenge as they welcome the reining European champions Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, December 15. Pep Guardiola's men are on a daunting run which started with a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. City lead Chelsea by 10 points and could increase the gap over their opponents with a win. However, a defeat would boost Chelsea chances of remaining in the title race. However, Chelsea have won just one of their last five Premier League games, registering four draws as well.

When will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be played on Saturday, January 15.

Where will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

At what time will will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea start?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea will start at 6: 00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network

Where to watch live streaming of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

