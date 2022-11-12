Manchester City will host Brentford for their next Premier League clash on Saturday. City are in good form in the tournament with a total of 10 wins out of 13 matches, while Brentford have only won three matches out of 10. Manchester City defeated Fulham 2-1 in their previous Premier League clash while Brentford had a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest. Currently, City are on the second spot in the points table while Brentford are at the 11th place, with a total of 16 points.

When will the Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, Novemeber 12.

Where will the Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League match will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

What time will the Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League match start?

The Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League match will start at 06:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League match?

Promoted

The Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)