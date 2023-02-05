Real Madrid will be going up against Mallorca in their upcoming LaLiga clash on Sunday at the Iberostar Stadium. Madrid will be coming to this match after defeating Valencia 2-0 in their previous encounter. On the other hand, Mallorca faced a 0-2 defeat against Cadiz in their last outing. Currently, Madrid have won 14 out of their 19 matches in the ongoing tournament and have secured the second spot in the points table. Meanwhile, Mallorca have won only seven matches out of 19.

When will the Mallorca vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match be played?

The Mallorca vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will be played on Sunday, February 5.

Where will the Mallorca vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match be played?

The Mallorca vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will be play at Iberostar Stadium.

What time will the Mallorca vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match start?

The Mallorca vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Mallorca vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match?

The Mallorca vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will be broadcast on the Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Mallorca vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match?

The Mallorca vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will be streamed live on Voot.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

