India beat Nepal 4-2 in a high-octane match to progress to the final of the 2024 SAFF U17 Championship at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan on Saturday. After a goalless first half, India scored through Vishal Yadav (61st and 68th minutes), Rishi Singh (85th) and Hemneichung Lunkim (90 5), while Subash Bam (81st) and an own goal by India's Mohammed Kaif (89th) allowed Nepal to reduce the margin. In the title clash to be played on Monday, India await the winners of the second semifinal between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The first half was devoid of too many clear chances as teams were cautious committing too many numbers forward, and sizing each other up.

India's midfielders were the ones who held more of the possession but found it tough to break down Nepal's defence.

India got the first chance in the 12th minute, when a defensive mix-up within the Nepal box saw the ball fall to Md Arbash on the left wing. Spotting the goalkeeper off his line, Arbash took a first-timer from a tight angle and distance, but it flew high and wide.

In the 38th minute, a cross from Bharat Lairenjam dropped perfectly into a dangerous area, begging to be put into goal. An onrushing Arbash dove in a vain attempt to get his head to it and then so did Samson Ahongshangbam behind him, but to no avail.

The best chance of the half went begging and the two teams went into the break locked in a tight stalemate.

India took the lead in the 61st minute through a combination of smart tactical play and a poacher's instinct for goal. A neatly worked corner saw the ball cross deep towards the far post from the right wing.

Advertisement

Having made a perfectly timed run, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum got a close-range header on target only for Nepal's goalkeeper Pemba Nurbu Bhote to parry it away.

India's second goal was identical to the first and came a mere seven minutes later. A cross from the right by Karish Soram was met by Sumit and again, Yadav was right there to make the best use of the rebound from the goalkeeper.

Nepal pulled one goal back in the 81st minute, with Bam finishing smartly having been played through on goal.

But, four minutes later India re-established the two-goal cushion as substitute Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, who came on to the pitch only a couple of minutes earlier, headed from a corner at the near post.

Advertisement

Nepal got another goal back in the 89th minute when Mohammed Kaif deflected a corner into his own net. As tempers rose it seemed Nepal had found a way back but it was not to be.

Substitute Hemneichung Lunkim scored India's fourth in the fifth minute of injury time to ensure a place for his side.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)