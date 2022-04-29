Leeds United will host league leaders Manchester City on Saturday at Elland Road. Leeds will have an uphill task as they aim to upset City who are aiming to end the season with yet another Trophy. City are currently 80 points from 33 matches while Leeds are in the middle of a relegation battle with 34 points from 33 matches. Gabriel Jesus scored four goals in the last Premier League match and will look to continue his good form.

When will the Leeds United vs Manchester City Premier League match be played?

The Leeds United vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played on Saturday, April 30.

Where will the Leeds United vs Manchester City Premier League match be played?

The Leeds United vs Manchester City League match will be played at Elland Road.

What time will the Leeds United vs Manchester City Premier League match begin?

The Leeds United vs Manchester City Premier League match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Leeds United vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Leeds United vs Manchester City Premier League match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Leeds United vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Leeds United vs Manchester City Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)