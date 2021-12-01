The Merseyside derby featuring Everton and Liverpool will take centre-stage at Goodison Park in a high-octane Premier League encounter. Liverpool are placed third currently in the points table with 28 points from 13 games. Everton, on the other hand, are languishing in the bottom half of the table at the 14th spot 15 points from 13 games. A win for Liverpool could propel them to the top of the table for the time being while Everton will look to grab all three points at home and climb up the ladder.

Where will the Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match be played?

The Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played at Goodison Park.

When will the Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match be played?

The Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played on Thursday, December 2.

What time will the Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match begin?

The Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match will begin at 01:45 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)