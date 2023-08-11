BUR vs MCI, Premier League, Live Score: The new Premier League season kicks off on Saturday as Burnley welcome three-time defending champions Manchester City to Turf Moor. After guiding his team to promotion with a triumphic Championship campaign last season, Vincent Kompany, a legend during his playing days with Manchester City, hope to kick off his first season as a Premier League manager with a win against a club, where he played for 11 seasons. (Live Score)