Four wins on the trot, Mason Mount finally firing on all cylinders, the Chelsea of old finally seem to have found their way back in the Premier League. Placed 4th in the league standings, the Blues have turned their season around since Graham Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel as the manager. But, the next challenge waiting for them is the giant-killing Brentford side which has produced some remarkable results since the start of last season. Chelsea are dealing with a few serious injury concerns, with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Reece James and James Justin set to spend lengthy spells on the sidelines. Thiago Silva is expected to be back, but he might only on the bench.

Brentford, on the other hand, will be hoping to have Ivan Toney continue his hot form this season that has seen him score 8 goals so far.

When will Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League match be played?

The Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be played on Thursday, October 20.

Where will Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League match be played?

The Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be played at Gtech Community Stadium.

What time Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League match begin?

The Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League match will begin at 12:00 AM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League match?

The Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League match be available for streaming?

The Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)