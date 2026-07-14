Indian cricket team fast bowler Gurnoor Brar gave a fiery send-off to England batter Ben Duckett after a heated exchange during the first ODI encounter on Tuesday. During the eighth over of the England innings, Duckett looked in sensational form as he slammed Brar for a four and a six off consecutive deliveries. On the fifth delivery, Duckett defended the ball back to Brar, but the India pacer picked it up and fired a sharp throw back in the direction of the stumps. The ball did not hit the batter, and Duckett simply responded with a smile. However, Brar got his revenge in the 13th over.

CELEBRATION OF THE DAY.



Gurnoor erupts in celebration after the prized wicket of Ben Duckett.pic.twitter.com/vEkp6g1ttt — Sports Nexus (@SportsNexusoffi) July 14, 2026

He dismissed Duckett for 43 thanks to a brilliant catch by Jasprit Bumrah near the boundary rope. The young pacer celebrated in the England batter's face and the video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Heated Moment exchange between Ben Duckett & Gurnoor Brar



7.5 Duckett Defense a ball and standing inside line but Gurnoor throw unnecessarily to Duckett



7.6 Duckett Replied with a huge 6



Perfect savage Moment for Duckett#ENGvIND #Benduckett



Willow Sports pic.twitter.com/huONKUf5L3 — Subrajit Pradhan (@Subrajit_tulu) July 14, 2026

Coming to the match, England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bat.

Virat Kohli is back in India colours after missing the Afghanistan series due to injury, while Jasprit Bumrah returns to the ODIs since the 2023 World Cup final.

England, meanwhile, have gone with two spinners in Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid and three seamers in Sam Curran, Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue.

Teams:

England: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna.

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