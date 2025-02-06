A poor Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour of Australia and the following Ranji Trophy campaign see Indian cricket stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma enter the ODI assignment against England at a low point in their careers. Both have had their places in India's Test team questioned but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in urgent need to see them hit their A-game. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar admits that skipper Rohit is bound to be under pressure. Hence, his approach at the top would be interesting to see.

"The only interesting thing would be whether Rohit Sharma will play in the fashion like in the 2023 ODI World Cup, he was giving flying starts. There is pressure on him to score big so he might hold back himself slightly," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

"Rohit Sharma because he is opening, they will try to get 2-3 wickets, England have several pace options. If there is slight assistance on the pitch, it can be slightly testing for Rohit Sharma. But, I don't think they won't score in this series," he added.

Not just Rohit, Kohli has also been a target for critics. Manjrekar himself is one of those 'experts', who have been critical of the iconic batter's form. While Rohit is bound to be under pressure, Manjrekar doesn't feel Kohli would be feeling similar heat.

"I don't think there is a challenge for Virat Kohli because he'll come at No. 3. He has enough form and fitness to adapt," Manjrekar added.

"This is One Day cricket and his track record in ODIs has been brilliant. There is no sense in dropping him from ODIs. Yashasvi Jaiswal needs to wait. It's good news for India that such a quality player is out of the XI. It's an option for India," he said.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be back in form, there is no doubt about it. This format allows you to take time and get a start. Even the opposition doesn't hurry to get you all out like in Test cricket. This is the best-suited format for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma."