India head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted having an intense conversation with captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant on the balcony of India's dressing room during Day 3 of the third Test against England at Lord's. With India batting and going after England's first innings total of 387, Gambhir was shown having a discussion with the leadership group. Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri attempted to decode what Gambhir might have been telling Gill and Pant in the chat.

"They must be talking tactics, as to what sorts of field they'll put on this slow track, once they get the opportunity," Shastri said, speaking on commentary.

The incident happened during the second session of Day 3. It was captain Gill and vice-captain Pant who were first having a chat. Soon after, Gambhir entered the discussion, and appeared to lay out some instructions to them. Both Gill and Pant appeared to nod in agreement with the head coach.

Coach Gautam Gambhir passing on tactical inputs to captain Gill & vice-captain Pant. #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/LMvfAGxHNZ — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) July 12, 2025

India ended up with a first innings total of exactly 387, matching England's total. Pant contributed 74 on Day 3, getting run out after a sloppy moment towards the end of the first session of the day.

KL Rahul made 100 and Ravindra Jadeja a third successive fifty as India exactly equalled England's 387 in the third Test at Lord's on Saturday before tempers flared as the match headed towards a second-innings shoot-out.

India were in command while opener Rahul and the dynamic Rishabh Pant (74) shared a fourth-wicket stand of 141.

But both batsmen fell either side of lunch on the third day to leave India's first innings in the balance at 254-5.

Jadeja and fellow all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, however, kept England at bay with a stand of 72 in 27 overs.

But India were unable to surpass England's first-innings total in the latest sign of just how evenly matched the teams are in a five-match series currently level at 1-1.

England should have had two overs to bat before stumps.

But after India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had bowled five balls, Zak Crawley called for the physio in what appeared to be an attempt at time-wasting, although there would have been time for only one more delivery as the clock had already ticked round to the close time.

India players swarmed around Crawley, with captain Shubman Gill exchanging words with the England opener.

The incident had been something of an accident waiting to happen given the umpires had previously allowed several unscheduled drinks breaks and other delays during India's innings.

With AFP inputs