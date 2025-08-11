India's nail-biting victory against England at the Oval Test helped them draw the series 2-2. The victory was crucial, not just for skipper Shubman Gill, who was leading the Indian team for the first time in a Test series, but also head coach Gautam Gambhir and a few other newcomers who were looking to establish themselves in the format. Karun Nair, making a comeback to the Indian team after 8 years, revealed that the Indian team went to England's dressing room, but not with the intention of 'overdoing anything'.

"Not really. We didn't overdo anything," Nair told ESPNCricinfo when asked about the celebrations in the dressing room after the match before visiting Ben Stokes' team in their room.

During the course of the series, many altercations took place on the field. Some occasions even saw lines being crossed, prompting sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC) too. Leaving those on-field altercations behind, Nair revealed that the two teams had quite a respectful chat when the players met after the end of the Oval Test.

"We had a good chat, both teams were respectful of the fact that it was a great series," Nair said.

England head coach Brendon McCullum called the series 'greatest 5-match assignment' he has ever been a part of. With all five matches going to 5th days, and the fate of the series being decided by India's 6-run victory, it was truly a series to remember.

"Brendon McCullum mentioned it was the greatest Test series to be played in recent memory. As players, we didn't feel the magnitude of it during the matches, but looking back at how the moments panned out, as a group, we feel we achieved something special," said Nair.

India's next Test series will be at home against West Indies, starting October 02.