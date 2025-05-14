The Indian cricket team will take on England in an upcoming five-match Test series, starting June 20. However, the team will enter unknown territory with both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from the format over the past week. Over the past 14 years, Kohli was the backbone of the Indian Test setup, but his retirement leaves the team without a designated no. 4 in the top order. With India's squad for the series likely to be announced next week, former captain Anil Kumble has vouched for Vidarbha captain Karun Nair's inclusion.

Karun, who asked for a second chance with a heartfelt tweet in December 2022, made the most of the opportunity while representing Vidarbha domestically. The man who is just the second Indian to blaze his way to a triple hundred exhibited quintessential form, which has pushed a case for his return to the Indian team since his last Test in 2017. He was the fourth-highest run-scorer in last season's Ranji Trophy with a staggering tally of 863 in nine appearances at 53.93.

"I don't think anybody thought through who's gonna bat at No.4. Rohit in Australia didn't play the first Test, so there was a change in the batting order. Once Rahul did well, Rohit dropped down the order and then he dropped himself from the XI in that last Test. So you sort of know who is the backup opener for India, but I don't think anyone thought through No.4," Kumble told ESPNcricinfo.

Kumble feels it's high time for the selectors to reward players who have done well in domestic cricket. Kumble reckoned Karun can carry the legacy of No. 4 forward, pointing out that his recent County stint might come in handy for the Indian team.

"Karun deserves to come back into the Indian team with the kind of domestic run he has had. So perhaps he could be the No.4 for India because I feel, you need a bit of experience. You ned someone in England who has been there and done that. He has played County cricket, so he knows the conditions. Karun may be on the other side of 30, but he is still young. If he gets an opportunity, there will be a lot more hope for youngsters to play first-class cricket. If the sheer performance in domestic cricket doesn't get recognised, it becomes a bit of a challenge," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)