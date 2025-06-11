There has been a lot of chatter around Jasprit Bumrah ahead of India's five-match Test series against England. With India missing the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Bumrah is one of the senior members of the side but chief selector Ajit Agarkar made it clear that he is unlikely to play all the five matches in the series. Following the back injury during the series against Australia, Bumrah's workload management has become a huge topic but Ashish Kaushik, the former head physiotherapist of National Cricket Academy, had a slightly different advice for BCCI and the team management.

"Strengthening a bowler enough to take the load of bowling is crucial. They will need to train and strengthen up, spend enough time on the ground and run enough in the form of conditioning programs and ensure the bodies can return in second and third spells and deliver in the same manner."

"There is an acute to chronic workload ratio for every player. Research suggests that a certain amount of workload must be maintained to reduce the risk of injuries and going above or below that workload could pose a risk."

"As much as you can be over bowled, you can also be under bowled. Workload is not only for bowling but training, too. It should be measured from all strenuous activities: bowling, batting, fielding, strength work, and conditioning work. It should not spike up or drop from where they can deliver," Kaushik told SportsBoom.com.

Meanwhile, India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is delighted to be back in Kent where he had earlier played county cricket as he looks to rediscover his red-ball rhythm ahead of the five-match Test series against England beginning June 20.

The 26-year-old is eyeing his maiden Test appearance after being named in the Indian squad. The team is playing a four-day tour match against India A at the Kent County Cricket Ground at Beckenham from June 13.

Primarily known for his white-ball exploits, Arshdeep, who represented Kent in the County Championship two years ago, had a notable season in the IPL 2025 with Punjab Kings, who finished runners-up.

"As for today's training session, my only motivation was to get a feel for the rhythm -- how the body feels, how the red ball is coming out of the hand -- because all the players have been playing with the white ball for quite a while. So I really enjoyed it," he told BCCI.TV.

"Going forward, as we keep progressing step by step, the intensity will keep increasing, and we'll keep making it more and more difficult for the batters to face the ball."

