In the fifth rescheduled Test between India and England earlier this month at Edgbaston, James Anderson took five wickets in the first innings and another one in the second innings. However, none of those scalps included the prized wicket of former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. The contest between the two great cricketers is a mouth-watering one. Anderson has dismissed Kohli seven times in Tests.

However, Anderson, the all-time third-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 657 scalps in 172 matches, is two days away from 40. There is a lot of speculation about when the veteran pacer would quit cricket. Some even wondered whether the rescheduled Test between India and England was the last time the world saw the Kohli vs Anderson contest or nor. Now, Anderson has dropped a hint on his career planning.

"Well, I do not know. I would love to bowl at Virat again. So, maybe I will stick around for the next tour," said Anderson while speaking on Sony Sports Network's 'Extra Innings'.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, India are scheduled to play two Test series against England - at home in early 2024 and away in 2025. If that report in anything to go by, then Anderson might continue to play beyond next year. There is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Former Indian cricket team pacer Zaheer Khan had earlier predicted that the rescheduled Test was the last time Anderson and Kohli came up against each other in a Test match.

"The more you see this battle, the more you will enjoy. If in a contest, the figures of the rival players are almost equal, it gets interesting. Maybe it's the last time that you are getting to see this contest. Because Anderson is not playing matches regularly and sometime in future, he will have to say goodbye to this game. Maybe that point is very near. Maybe it's the last time that you will get to see this contest because after this series the next time India face England in England, there will be long gap. It will be an exciting contest this time," Zaheer Khan said in a discussion on Cricbuzz earlier.