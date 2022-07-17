Virat Kohli's poor batting form continues as the player is yet to play any noticeable knock in India's ongoing tour to England. The right-handed batter was a part of the playing XI in the fifth and rescheduled Test match in which he scored 11 and 20. Kohli was then rested from the first T20I against England before making a return to the team only to score 1 and 11 in the remaining two matches. Kohli also missed the first ODI against England due to a groin strain before returning to the team for the second ODI. He was dismissed for a 25-ball 16 in the game.

While a lot of former and current cricketers have come out in support of Kohli during his lean patch with the bat, many have suggested that the player should be dropped from the team.

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed is of the opinion that Kohli should "take complete off from cricket" even if it means missing a big series.

"He is one of the best cricketers in the world. Virat Kohli needs to take complete off from cricket which also includes a big series. I remember when I was with England and Jonathan Trott also failed to score runs and in hindsight, had we dropped him then, he would have regained his form due to the mental and physical rest," Mushtaq Ahmed told Cricket Pakistan.

Promoted

The former Pakistan player added that staying out of the team would motivate Kohli to do better.

"When you see your team play against quality opposition from the sidelines then it gives you new motivation to perform better. You forget about the centuries that you have scored and you start from scratch once again with a renewed passion and hunger," he added.