Umran Malik and his extreme pace are no more a secret to anyone. The bowler caught limelight with his speed in the Indian Premier League in 2021 before putting a further better performance in the next edition. The IPL 2022 season saw Malik picking 22 wickets across 14 games with his best figures being 5/25. The performance helped Umran get an entry to the Indian squad for the series against Ireland before earning another call-up for the nation's upcoming white-ball series against England.

While India are already playing the rescheduled fifth and final Test match against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, they are also scheduled to play two white-ball series against the hosts that includes three T20I matches. Before the limited-overs games, India's white-ball players, who are not a part of the ongoing Test match, were scheduled to play two T20 warm-up matches, the first game of which took place on Friday.

A video of the first warm-up game that was played between India and Derbyshire is being widely shared on social media in which Umran Malik can be seen cleaning up batter Brooke Guest with a an extremely fast delivery. Such was the speed from Malik that the middle stump of Guest flew for a long distance after getting hit by the ball.

Talking about the match, Derbyshire posted 150/8 batting first. Arshdeep singh and Umran Malik registered figures of 2/29 and 2/31, respectively. In return, Deepak Hooda's 59 off 37 along with Sanju Samson's 38 off 30 helped India reach home with seven wickets in hand.