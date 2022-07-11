Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday hit 117 runs off 55 balls in the third and final T20I against England. Though his knock at Trent Bridge in Nottingham failed to win the game for India, cricket fans made sure Suryakumar got the deserved applause. Suryakumar played his shots all around the ground and hit a total of 14 fours and six sixes during his knock. Meanwhile, a decade-old tweet from Rohit Sharma praising Suryakumar has also gone viral on social media.

"Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai (sic)..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav (sic) from Mumbai to watch out for in future!" Rohit had tweeted way back in December 2011.

Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 10, 2011

After Suryakumar stole the show with his century in Nottingham, Rohit's old tweet took no time to surface online. Not only the fans of Indian cricket but even the opponent player Reece Topley was amazed by Suryakumar's knock.

"Some great knocks today (Sunday), but I am happy to get this award. (About his game plan) Isolate every ball. Different batters, some are set and some are not. You just want to come out and restrict runs or take wickets. We wanted to take early wickets. There was an unbelievable knock from their (India's) side. I was speechless by some of shots, unbelievable," said England pacer Topley in a post-match presentation.

Talking about the match, England won it by 17 runs to avoid a clean sweep to India. They concluded the T20I series 1-2. Dawid Malan led from the front with his 77 off 39 as England posted 215/7 in 20 overs in Nottingham. On the other hand, India were stopped at 198/9 despite Suryakumar's century.

(With ANI inputs)