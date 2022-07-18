Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant scored his maiden ODI century as India defeated England by five wickets in the third and final ODI at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. With India reeling at 72 for four in their chase of 260, Pant produced a sensational knock of 125* off 113 balls to rescue India from a tricky situation. Pant and Hardik Pandya, who also scored a brilliant 71, added 133 runs for the fifth wicket as India chased down the total with 47 balls to spare. After India clinched a memorable series win, former India greats reacted to Pant's unbelievable knock.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

"Looks like the 45 minute conversation made sense !! Well played @RishabhPant17 that's how you pace your ininings @hardikpandya7 great to watch," former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Looks like the 45 minute conversation made sense!! Well played @RishabhPant17 that's how you pace your ininings @hardikpandya7 great to watch #indiavseng — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 17, 2022

"Heartiest congratulations @RishabhPant17 bro on your ODI century. You were fantastic throughout, what a player," former India batter Suresh Raina tweeted.

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on putting up an incredible fight against England in the final ODI match. Outstanding partnership between @RishabhPant17 and @hardikpandya7 . Kudos to the whole team 🇮🇳 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/bc2q6ks109 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 17, 2022

"Quality knock @RishabhPant17. In a series decider when it matters most. @hardikpandya7 you are one of the best allrounders in the world right now . Period. Great work guys. Well done team India," India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik tweeted.

Quality knock @RishabhPant17 . In a series decider when it matters most @hardikpandya7 you are one of the best allrounders in the world right now . Period



Great work guys. Well done team india — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 17, 2022

"Pant is a superstar in the making, just brilliant batting. The innings had everything slow start then the accelerator," former England spinner Monty Panesar wrote on Twitter.

Pant is a superstar in the making, just brilliant batting. The innings had everything slow start then the accelerator #ENGvsIND — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) July 17, 2022

"Jahan matter bade hote hai, wahan Pant khade hote hain." What a mature yet so entertaining innings by @rishabhpant17.. India on a brink of a historic win in England," veteran spinner Amit Mishara captioned a post.

“Jahan matter bade hote hai, wahan Pant khade hote hain.”



What a mature yet so entertaining innings by @rishabhpant17 .. India on a brink of a historic win in England. #EngvsInd pic.twitter.com/3tpRtXrcfv — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) July 17, 2022

India will now take on West Indies for a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series, starting July 22.