Mohammed Shami picked up his 150th ODI wicket on Tuesday in the 1st ODI against England as he and new ball partner Jasprit Bumrah ran through the world champions' top and middle order at The Oval. Shami struck by removing Ben Stokes with a peach of a delivery, which moved sharply after pitch and took Stokes inside edge on way to keeper Rishabh Pant's gloves.

Shami gave yet another example of his lethal bowling prowess as he scalped the crucial wicket of England captain Jos Buttler, at a time when he was looking to stage a rearguard for the hosts. Shami set him up with a short delivery and Buttler fell for the trap and that was his 150th wicket in ODIs. He also dismissed Craig Overton thereafter to take his tally to 151 wickets.

He proved to be the perfect ally for pace bowling partner Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up his second five-wicket haul in ODIs in the match, eventually ending with 6/19.

The 31-year-old Shami took 80 matches to reach the mark of 150 wickets, becoming the fastest Indian to reach the mark. He broke the record of Ajit Agarkar (97 ODIs), who was commentating on the match.

Shami is also the joint-third fastest ever to take 150 ODI wickets along with Afghanistan's Rashid Khan. Australia's Mitchell Stars (77 matches) and Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq (78 matches) hold the top-two positions for fastest bowlers to reach 150 ODI wickets.

He missed the world record by just 3 matches.

Promoted