In the second ODI at Lord's, Virat Kohli began his innings in stylish fashion, hitting three beautiful drives off England's best bowler on the day, Reece Topley. However, he flattered to deceive as David Willey had him nicking behind for 16 as England went on to eventually thrash the visitors by 100 runs to level the series 1-1. The match saw Kohli's lean streak continue and former India batter Aakash Chopra rued the fact that it looked like Kohli was set for a big knock, but fell flat in the end.

"A beautiful straight drive, an impeccable cover-drive...and a copybook on-drive. The three Kohli drives were vintage. Lured us into believing that the master is back in form. But not to be. The outside edge...fishing...again. And The wait continues," he wrote on social media app Koo.

Kohli, who missed the first ODI against England with a mild groin strain, returned for the second match.

India bowled England out for 246, but lost an early wicket in the form of Rohit Sharma.

While Kohli started off strong, he lost Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant at the other end.

He then fell to Willey, who angled the ball across him. Trying to play on the front foot, Kohli followed the ball but only got an edge that Jos Buttler gleefully pouched behind the stumps.

Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya then stabilised India with a 42-run partnership, but the former fell for 27. Hardik and Ravindra Jadeja then went on to hit 29 each, but the lower order could not come up with any surprises as England emerged easy winners.

Reece Topley registered the best figures for an England bowler in ODIs, finishing with 6/24.