England announced its playing XI for the Edgbaston Test against India and the most notable mention was that of veteran paceman James Anderson, who returns to the team after missing out the final Test against New Zealand. Anderson, who will be just a month shy of completing 40 years when he takes the field on Friday, played his first Test match against England in 2007. He picked up 14 wickets in the three-match series but England went on to lose 0-1.

It was the last time England would to India at home as they beat the Asian giants comprehensively in 2011, 2014 and 2018. The period also saw England's first win on Indian soil in several years when Alastair Cook's team returned 2-1 victorious in 2012-13.

While there were several great performers, the man who made the biggest impact in all those wins was Anderson. He holds the record for picking up the most wickets against India in Tests, with a total tally of 133 wickets in 34 matches.

What's interesting is that 99 of those wickets have come on home soil in just 21 matches.

At Edgbaston, Jimmy will be looking to complete a century of wickets at home against India and script yet another victory for his team.

Promoted

This win will be important for him and England as it will help the Three Lions save the series. India lead 2-1 fram last summer but under Brendon McCullum's stewardship England look like a different team.

New captain Ben Stokes has reposed his faith in the old firm of Anderson and Stuart Broad and India have it all to do at Birmingham.