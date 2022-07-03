England batter Jonny Bairstow had been in fine form against New Zealand as he registered back-to-back centuries at Trent Bridge and Headingley. He was playing an attacking brand of cricket and everyone expected the same to be the case against India in the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston. However, this has not been the case so far, as Bairstow has been bogged down by the quality of the Indian attack. The right-handed batter has played 47 balls so far, scoring just 12.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann said that Bairstow is looking a shadow of the player who was smashing it last week as he was not facing bowling of this standard.

"Jonny Bairstow looks a shadow of the player who was smashing it against New Zealand last week. He wasn't facing bowling of this standard," said Swann while doing commentary on Day 2 of the ongoing Test for the Sony Sports Network.

Left-handed batter Ravindra Jadeja was at his best in the first innings of the ongoing Edgbaston Test as he played a 104-run knock to help India post 416 runs on the board. India were struggling at 98/5 and it was then that Jadeja along with Rishabh Pant put on 222 runs for the sixth wicket. Pant scored 146.

Promoted

At stumps on Day 2, England's score read 84/5 and they are still trailing by 332 runs with Jonny Bairstow (12*) and Ben Stokes (0*) at the crease.

Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets while Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami took one each.