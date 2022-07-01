The Indian cricket team got its 36th Test captain when Jasprit Bumrah was named the skipper for the Test match against England starting in Edgbaston on Friday. He was named for the top job after Rohit Sharma could not recover from COVID-19. Bumrah is the first fast bowler since the great Kapil Dev to lead India in Tests. Bumrah has been acknowledged widely as the undisputed leader of the fast-bowling group but come Friday, the challenge against Ben Stokes' side will be very different when he walks out for the toss.

To make matters more interesting, Bumrah has not captained in any First-class, List A or Indian Premier League match before, let alone leading the country. However, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer pointed out to an interesting anecdote in Indian cricket, wherein a captain with no prior experience went on to become the greatest Indian skipper ever. Jaffer was talking about MS Dhoni.

Congratulations and good luck to @Jaspritbumrah93 you can take inspiration from the fact that last Indian who captained the country before leading in FC/List A/IPL eneded up taking India to no.1 Test ranking and winning 3 ICC trophies #ENGvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 30, 2022

"Congratulations and good luck to @Jaspritbumrah93 you can take inspiration from the fact that last Indian who captained the country before leading in FC/List A/IPL ended up taking India to no.1 Test ranking and winning 3 ICC trophies #ENGvIND," Jaffer wrote in a tweet.

Dhoni led India to winning the 2007 World T20, the 2011 ICC 50-over World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. The last of those triumphs, till date, remains the last ICC trophy won by India.

Now, Bumrah has a chance to lead India to only its fourth-ever series win in England. India took a 2-1 series lead last year, before the contest got halted due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. The rescheduled Test of the five-match series starts on Friday.