Virat Kohli's lean patch extended in the second T20I between India and England too as he was dismissed for just 1. The star batter made a comeback to the side after being rested for the first T20I but he could not make an impact. After Rohit Sharma departed at the score of 31, a lot was expected from Kohli at No. 3. The former Indian cricket team captain could last just three balls. Against a length ball outside off by Gleeson, Kohli attempted to go over long-on. The ball, however, took the outside edge and flew behind. Dawid Malan ran backwards and took a diving catch.

WATCH: Virat Kohli falls for 1 as Malan takes a great catch

Kohli along with Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah returned to Indian playing eleven as England opted to bowl in the second T20 International here on Saturday. Deepak Hooda, whose scores in the last three games are 47, 104 and 33, had to make way to accommodate the senior players. Others who were left out include pacer Arshdeep Singh and opener Ishan Kishan.

For England, seamer Richard Gleeson mase his debut while left arm fast bowler David Willey made a comeback to the playing eleven, replacing Reece Topley and Tymal Mills.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson.

With PTI inputs