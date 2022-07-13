The social media banter between former India batter Wasim Jaffer and ex-England cricketer Michael Vaughan is nothing new. The two often engage in pulling each other's leg and their topic of talk mainly revolves around the performance of their respective national teams against each other. Given that India are currently touring England, the ongoing series between the sides gave the former cricketers yet another chance to have some fun. This time it was Vaughan, who found himself at the receiving end of Jaffer's witty reply.

As the England batters put a flop show against India in the first ODI of the three-match series at Kennington Oval in London on Tuesday, Vaughan wrote to Jaffer on Twitter: "Fancy coming round for Tea @WasimJaffer14!! Think I have an evening free. #ENGvsIND."

To this Jaffer replied: "Haha sure Michael, just let me get my ducks in a row first #ENGvIND."

Notably, as many as four England batters were dismissed for a duck in the first ODI match against India on Tuesday. The batters who failed to open their account were Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone.

Jaffer smartly used the word "duck" to take a dig at Vaughan and the England national cricket team.

Talking about the match, Jasprit Bumrah returned his career-best ODI figures of 6 for 19 and Mohammed Shami picked 3 for 31 as India bowled out hosts England for 110 runs. In reply, the visitors reached home in 18.4 over, thanks to Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 76 off 58 and Shikhar Dhawan's 31 not out. The duo stitched unbeaten 114 runs to help India win the game by 10 wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.