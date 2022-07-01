It was a special moment for Jasprit Bumrah as he came out wearing the India blazer for the toss at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Bumrah is captaining India in the 5th Test against England after Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19. Bumrah is the first fast bowler since Kapil Dev to lead India in Test cricket.

But former England batter Mark Butcher, who is part of the broadcast crew for the match and was doing toss duty, greeted Bumrah and congratulated him by saying, "Congratulations! it's not often do we have fast bowlers as captains but fast bowlers as captain of India has never happened before."

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah and Mark Butcher's fun exchange at toss in Edgbaston Test

England have won the toss & elected to bowl. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/KYG4yBEeTG — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 1, 2022

The Indian captain was quick to correct Butcher and said, "Well, it has happened before, Kapil Dev was the captain."

Butcher decided to stand his ground and insisted that Kapil Dev was an all-rounder. Bumrah decided to not pursue the argument and said, "Alright, all-rounder if you say so."

India made a bright start to the match with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara getting some quick runs away but India's nemesis, the 39-year-old James Anderson returned to send Gill back for 17.