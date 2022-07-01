India vs England Edgbaston Test Day 1 LIVE: Focus On Virat Kohli As India Look To Seal Series
IND vs ENG Test Score Updates: Focus would be on Virat Kohli as Team India look to seal series against England
India vs England, 5th Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: Focus would be on Virat Kohli as the Jasprit Bumrah-led side takes the field against England in the rescheduled fifth Test on Friday. Kohli had last scored a century in 2019 and since then, the three figure mark has eluded him. Kohli can take confidence from the fact that he had scored a century in Edgbaston in 2018. Jasprit Bumrah would lead India after Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday once again. England are in red hot form after they defeated New Zealand 3-0 by playing an attacking brand of cricket under Ben Stokes. It would be interesting to see how both teams approach the contest. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of India vs England Edgbaston Test, straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham
- 13:08 (IST)Ind vs Eng: Here's England's playing XIEngland had announced their playing XI for the Test against India on Thursday itselfEngland playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings, Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach
- 13:07 (IST)Ind vs Eng: Here's what Bumrah had said about leading Team IndiaA day before the Test, Jasprit Bumrah talked about leading India. Here's what he had said:
"It's a huge honour to lead #TeamIndia."@Jaspritbumrah93 sums up his emotions as he is all set to captain the side in the 5⃣th rescheduled Test against England. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/jovSLbuN7e— BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2022
- 13:04 (IST)Ind vs Eng: Hello and Welcome!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of Day 1 of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England. Jasprit Bumrah would lead India while Ben Stokes has the reins of England.Toss to take place at 2:30 PM IST.Stay tuned!