England are firmly in control of the rescheduled fifth Test being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Classy unbeaten knocks from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow on Day 4 left the hosts needing just 119 more runs to win on the final day with seven wickets still in the bag. India will be hoping that Day 5 brings around a change in fortunes. India are not completely out of the game and some early wickets on Day 5 could cause some panic among the English batters. On Day 4, England were set a target of 378 to win the fifth Test. India were dismissed for 245 in their second innings shortly after lunch on the fourth day. England were 259-3 at stumps. Former captain Root was 76 not out and Bairstow 72 not out after making 106 -- his third hundred in as many Tests -- in England's first-innings 284. The Yorkshire duo had added an unbroken 150 in 22 overs on Monday after coming together at 109-3, with England having lost three wickets in quick succession either side of tea. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of India vs England Edgbaston Test, straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham