India vs England, 1st T20I Live Updates: India face England in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Ageas Bowl Stadium in Southampton. Rohit Sharma will be back in charge of the team after missing the rescheduled fifth Test due to Covid. His return will boost India's batting line-up, especially with Virat Kohli expected to be rested, and KL Rahul out with an injury. England, on the other hand, will start a new era in white-ball cricket, following the retirement of Eoin Morgan, who stepped down as captain after nearly seven years in charge. The man who will replace him, Jos Buttler, has been in fine form with the bat. (LIVE SCORECARD)

