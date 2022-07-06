Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer have often indulged in great banter on social media. The former England cricket team captain and the ex-Indian cricket team player have often pulled each other's leg on Twitter and other social media platforms. So, when India lost to England in the fifth reschduled Test, it was time for Vaughan to take a dig at former Indian cricket team player Wasim Jaffer. "Just checking are ok @WasimJaffer14," Vaughan wrote on Twitter. The response from Jaffer was a smart one.

"In all the excitement You forgot to write 'you' Check the scoreline It's only 2-2 #ENGvIND," Jaffer wrote in reply, reminding Vaughan that while England won the match, the series was shared by the two teams.

It's only 2-2 #ENGvIND https://t.co/OYqn2tiWcu — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 5, 2022

In the match, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, who have made chasing tricky targets in Test matches fashionable, put famed Indian pace attack to sword with imposing hundreds as England recorded their highest ever chase of 378 runs with minimum fuss. It is fourth straight successful chase for England, having accomplished tricky fourth innings targets of 278, 299, 296 against New Zealand in the previous series.

For India, the ignominy was of not being able to defend their highest fourth innings target.

When England were rattled on the fourth afternoon by stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah, the two star batters didn't waver from their game plan. The entire Indian attack, except Bumrah, looked pedestrian. All England needed was just under 20 overs to knock off the remaining 119 runs on fifth morning.

What was more embarrassing was England knocking off the runs in 76.4 overs, which isn't even a full day's play and at a run-rate of nearly five runs per over (4.93).

Root (142 not out), who has been in even more sublime form since relinquishing captaincy, scored his 28th century and was involved in an unbroken 269-run stand with Bairstow (114 not out), whose ton count reached a dozen after the completion of this game.

Bairstow, who is in the form of his life, topped up his first innings of 106 with an even more graceful century as Brendon McCullum's philosophy of deflating teams on flat decks is currently working wonders.